WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 319 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Death Valley National Park. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and produce areas of blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Periods of downslope winds gusting 40 to 50 mph from the west will also occur near the Sierra foothills. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sudden strong crosswinds on US 395 should be expected. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County, Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles...large trucks...trailers and campers. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.