WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1255 PM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains

of Inyo County, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave

Desert.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing dust or sand resulting in briefly

lowered visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds up to 55 mph

possible near and below canyon openings along the slopes of

the southern Sierra in Inyo County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

