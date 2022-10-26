WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

227 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

possible. High waves on Lakes Mead, Mohave, and Havasu.

* WHERE...Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on

area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Periods of blowing dust will also be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will push through the area

overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strongest winds

are expected during the morning hours, and lessening through the

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

