WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 709 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD ADVISORY... The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT Sunday for portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST\/845 PM PDT\/ THIS EVENING... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern California, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MST \/845 PM PDT\/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 707 PM MST \/707 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished. However, minor flooding is ongoing due to continued light to moderate rain. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Havasu Landing, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, and Needles. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.