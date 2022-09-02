WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 745 PM PDT.

* At 653 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Cima to 14 miles south of Mitchell

Caverns, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Kelso, Mitchell Caverns and Amboy.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 65 and

91.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

