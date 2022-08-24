WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

423 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures including Bailey Road, Yates Wells Road, and Interstate 15

from Nipton Road to Bailey Road.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM PDT Thursday for

portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern

Nevada.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHERN SAN BERNARDINO

COUNTY...

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY...

At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast

of Ocotillo Wells, or 15 miles north of Plaster City, moving north at

15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Imperial County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 427 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Borrego

Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial

County Line, Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And

Canebrake, Fish Creek Wash, Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd and Hwy S2

Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

