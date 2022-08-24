WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 152 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST \/1 PM PDT\/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall from thunderstorms is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From 1 PM MST \/1 PM PDT\/ this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Plenty of moisture and unstable conditions will generate scattered to widespread thunderstorms over the area late this afternoon and evening. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather