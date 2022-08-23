WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 519 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twentynine Palms Airport, or near Twentynine Palms, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include... Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms Airport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather