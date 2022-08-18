WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 1000 PM MST /1000 PM PDT/.

* At 650 PM MST /650 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain near Lake Havasu and Parker Dam. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. US-95 near

Vidal Junction may also be affected.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker Dam, Desert

Hills, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground,

Black Meadow Landing Campground and Cattail Cove State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

