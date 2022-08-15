WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 522 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO, SAN BERNARDINO, SOUTHERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended near Charleston View. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather