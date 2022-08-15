WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 358 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO, SAN BERNARDINO, SOUTHERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES... At 358 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall of between a half an inch and 1 inch has been detected near Tecopa road and Charleston View. Flash Flooding continues. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Pahrump, Sandy Valley and Tecopa. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California... * Until 700 PM PDT. * At 358 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Pine Valley, Lake Morena, Campo, Boulevard, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna and Descanso. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 359 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall of up to 1 inch occured earlier this afternoon near Joshua Tree National Park. Runoff from heavy rainfall remains possible along highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley. Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather