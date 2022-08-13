WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

232 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES...

At 232 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cima, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road,

Nipton, Cima Road, KelBaker Road, and Kelso Cima Road.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 176.

MRMS indicates that 1.5 to 2.0 inches of rain have fallen in the

Mojave Preserve, with additional rainfall falling in the higher

terrain in the southern portion of the warning. This precipitation

is expected to flow down into the lower-lying areas in the warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

