WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 652 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following county, Inyo.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 652 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sections of SR 136 and SR 190 near Keeler and Olancha
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.