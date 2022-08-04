WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

402 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 402 PM PDT, Heavy rain south of Twentynine Palms has ended but

runoff along Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms

remains possible.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twentynine Palms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Madera County in central California...

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 405 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is

0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Green Mtn.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

