WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

323 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

SOUTH CENTRAL INYO COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM PDT Friday for

portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada.

