FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

752 PM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY...

At 752 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

CHP has reported water and mud in the roadway on Highway 136 near

Keeler with 2 to 3 cars stuck due to the road being impassable.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Keeler.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

