WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

623 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Additional flooding is no longer expected

to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures

and avoid any roadways with water flowing over them.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PDT for portions of

southeast California and southern Nevada.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather