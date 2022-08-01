WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 519 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 519 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across from Yucca Valley to Twentynine Palms. While the majority of the heavy rain has moved east of Twentynine Palms, runoff from washes south of State Route 62 may be continuing to run and resulting in flooding. Flash Flooding continues to be possible in these areas. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and reports from local officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and State Route 62. Heavy rainfall has ended and only light to moderate rainfall is expected for the rest of the hour. If this continue, we will be allowing the Flash Flood Warning to expire. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather