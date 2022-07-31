WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Inyo County in south central California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

Southwestern Nye County in south central Nevada...

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 453 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to

produce heavy rain across Inyo County including the lower eastern

slopes of the Sierra Nevada west of Lone Pine and all of Death

Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing along State Route

127 and Highway 190.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Stovepipe Wells, Furnace Creek, Olancha, Lone Pine, Independence,

Shoshone, Big Pine, South Lake, Panamint Springs, Darwin, Texas

Springs Campground, Mesquite Springs Campground, Keeler, Homewood

Canyon-Valley Wells, Scottys Castle, Cartago, Diaz Lake, Portagee

Lake Campground, Tuttle Creek Campground and Whitney Portal

Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Northeastern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to

produce heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing across San Bernardino County, particularly through the

Mojave National Preserve, where all roadways are currently closed.

Fort Irwin, Kelso, Baker, Mitchell Caverns, Cima, Daggett, Mid

Hills Campground, Ludlow, Hole In The Wall Campground, Black

Canyon Equestrian Campground, Amboy, Afton Canyon Campground,

Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Essex, Nipton, Dumont

Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes, Newberry Springs and Tecopa.

