WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1050 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms producing excessive

rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following

areas, Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you come across a flooded

roadway, turn around, don't drown.

