WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 356 PM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather