WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 107 PM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some forecast high temperatures around the region...106 to 110 in Las Vegas, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin, 108 to 118 in the Colorado River Valley, 100 to 104 in Kingman, and 117 to 122 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. _____