WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1054 PM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West or northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

* WHERE...Morongo Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks...

motorcycles...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities

on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of winds gusting over 40

mph at times will continue across much of San Bernardino County

through Sunday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of winds gusting 40 to

50 mph will impact areas around Barstow-Daggett, Fort Irwin,

and Highway 395 in northwest San Bernardino County.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Downslope west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph. For the Wind Advisory on Sunday, west-northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Owens Valley.

* WHEN...For the ongoing Wind Advisory, until 2 AM PDT tonight.

For the Wind Advisory on Sunday, from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for

motorcycles...large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds

could blow around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce

visibilities on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest crosswinds are expected

across Highway 395 south of Olancha.

mph expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT tonight.

motorcycles...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather