WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ DUST STORM WARNING Dust Storm Warning National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 452 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHEASTERN INYO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM PDT... The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult along Death Valley Road between Interstate 15 and the Inyo County border. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather