DUST STORM WARNING

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

434 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN INYO COUNTY...

At 433 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Keeler, or 11 miles southeast

of Lone Pine, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind

in excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Highways 190 and 136 that go around the Owens Dry Lake

Bed.

Locations impacted include...

Olancha, Darwin, Keeler and Cartago.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

