WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 658 PM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT \/7 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... Winds are beginning to subside across the Colorado River Valley per latest observations. This downtrend is expected to continue through the evening, lessening the threat of hazardous boating conditions. Waves of 1 to 1.5 feet are still possible with gusts up to 25 mph this evening however.