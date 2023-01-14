WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1032 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Del Norte Interior Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced.

* WHEN...Until 130 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of

water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1031 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Chowchilla, Parksdale, Parkwood,

Madera Acres, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Biola,

Easton, Calwa, Friant and Le Grand.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

