WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

447 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

county, Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from

earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and

may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 444 AM PST, gauge reports indicated an area of very heavy

rainfall across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.7 to 1.3 inches are possible

in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate

around 10 feet today which can flood sections of Highway 1.

The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning.

- Portions of Highway 1 along the Garcia River.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather