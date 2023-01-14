WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 429 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM SUNDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged! PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Marin. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 429 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Fairfax, Sausalito, San Geronimo, Point Reyes Station, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, Stinson Beach, Black Point-Green Point, Kentfield, Muir Beach, Tamalpais-Homestead, Tomales and Tamalpais-Homestead Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast to begin along portions of Highway 128 Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5 miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed. Motorists should use alternate routes. - At 3:15 AM PST Saturday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...As rain continues, the river is expected to rapidly rise this morning, reaching flood stage just after noon. The river is expected to crest around 26 feet early this evening, falling back below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.9 feet on 01\/17\/2019. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather