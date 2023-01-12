WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

359 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves up to 23 feet are forecast to occur

along west facing beaches.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern

Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 10 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable.

Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be

capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean

water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme

caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact

the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar

closures.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible beginning Friday afternoon. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet possible. Winds could gust as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass,

Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavier snow is expected to move in later

Friday with multiple rounds of heavy snow over the weekend into

early next week. Snow levels will be 5000-6000 feet Friday

falling to 3500-4500 feet beginning Saturday night. Mountain

travel will be difficult to impossible especially Saturday and

again Monday.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

