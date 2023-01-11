WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 133 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches at Scott Mountain Summit. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible over Scott Mtn Summit. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather