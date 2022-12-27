WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

855 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The Flood Warning will expire at 9 AM PST this morning for a portion

of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather