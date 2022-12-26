WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Eureka CA

810 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

county, Del Norte.

* WHEN...Until 300 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 759 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauge

indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas may

cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and

1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Lake Earl near Crecent City is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1

to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain

will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Del Norte County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

