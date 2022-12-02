WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1200 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IS CANCELLED... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches over 48 hours. Locally higher amounts on mountain tops. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on high mountain passes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather