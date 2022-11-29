WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 602 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 25 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather