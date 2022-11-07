WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1016 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of up to 12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

* WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity County.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

