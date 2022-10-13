WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

138 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog is being

observed. This includes Highway 101 from Rio Dell to the Oregon

border, Highway 299 near Arcata to Blue Lake, and Highway 199

from near Crescent City to Hiouchi.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Coastal Northern Humboldt Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather