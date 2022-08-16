WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH Urgent - Fire Weather Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 203, 204, 211, and 283. * THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning across dry fuels will be possible resulting in an increased threat for fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather