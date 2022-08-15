WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Eureka CA

558 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF

NORTHERN TRINITY COUNTY...

Due to persistent smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires,

the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued

an Air Quality Alert in effect at least through 1 PM PDT on Tuesday for

much of the Trinity River Valley. This includes the locations of

Salyer, Burnt Ranch, Hawkins Bar and Junction City.

An Air Quality Alert means that air quality will be hazardous for

all groups of people. Everyone in these areas should limit the amount

of time they spend outdoors as much as possible. Keep windows closed,

do not run house fans that bring outside air indoors. Consider

leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated

coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest

tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or

lightheadedness.

For more information, please visit the North Coast Unified Air

Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the

latest air quality alert.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather