WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 424 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mendocino and northern Lake Counties through 500 PM PDT... At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Saddle Camp, or 22 miles north of Alder Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, lightning, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Mendocino and northern Lake Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3952 12290 3961 12304 3991 12299 3990 12295 3984 12296 3983 12295 3979 12294 3975 12294 3975 12291 3971 12291 3971 12289 3958 12288 TIME...MOT...LOC 2323Z 195DEG 28KT 3996 12285 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH