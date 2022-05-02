WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

824 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southern Lake County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern

Mendocino Interior, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt

Interior and Northern Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

