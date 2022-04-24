WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 153 PM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather