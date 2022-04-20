WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1102 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM THURSDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. 8 to 10 inches of total snow accumulation possible at Scott Mountain Pass. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather