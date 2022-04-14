WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1125 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3000 FEET... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather