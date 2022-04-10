WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

513 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 31 expected in valleys. For the Wind Advisory, north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph along ridges.

* WHERE...Northern Lake County.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM this morning. For the

Wind Advisory, until 11 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive

vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Lake County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM this morning.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northwestern

Mendocino Interior.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

