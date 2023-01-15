CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ 777 FPUS56 KHNX 150801 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Martin Luther King Jr Day. CAZ300-160000- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 53 46 52 \/ 50 90 70 $$ CAZ301-160000- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 53 45 53 \/ 50 90 70 $$ CAZ302-160000- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 53 44 52 \/ 60 100 70 Merced 53 45 53 \/ 50 100 80 Chowchilla 53 44 51 \/ 50 100 90 Madera 53 45 51 \/ 50 90 80 Firebaugh 54 44 53 \/ 50 90 80 Mendota 54 45 53 \/ 50 90 90 $$ CAZ303-160000- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 53 44 51 \/ 50 100 80 Le Grand 53 44 50 \/ 50 100 80 $$ CAZ304-160000- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 53 44 53 \/ 50 90 70 Avenal 53 45 53 \/ 40 90 70 $$ CAZ305-160000- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 55 45 54 \/ 40 90 80 Five Points 55 46 54 \/ 40 90 80 NAS Lemoore 55 45 53 \/ 40 90 90 Kettleman City 55 46 54 \/ 30 90 70 $$ CAZ306-160000- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 53 46 51 \/ 50 90 90 Kingsburg 53 45 51 \/ 50 90 90 Sanger 53 45 50 \/ 30 100 90 Kerman 54 45 53 \/ 60 90 80 Caruthers 54 45 52 \/ 50 90 80 $$ CAZ307-160000- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 53 46 50 \/ 40 100 80 Fresno 53 46 51 \/ 40 90 80 $$ CAZ308-160000- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 51. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 53 44 52 \/ 60 100 70 Merced 53 45 53 \/ 50 100 80 Chowchilla 53 44 51 \/ 50 100 90 Madera 53 45 51 \/ 50 90 80 $$ CAZ309-160000- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 55 43 54 \/ 40 90 80 Buttonwillow 56 43 53 \/ 50 80 70 $$ CAZ310-160000- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 55 44 53 \/ 50 90 90 Allensworth 55 44 53 \/ 50 90 90 Wasco 55 44 52 \/ 50 80 80 Delano 54 45 52 \/ 50 90 90 McFarland 54 44 52 \/ 50 90 90 Shafter 54 45 52 \/ 50 80 80 $$ CAZ311-160000- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 55 45 53 \/ 50 90 90 Hanford 55 47 53 \/ 60 90 90 Corcoran 55 45 53 \/ 50 90 90 $$ CAZ312-160000- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then chance of rain late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 53 45 50 \/ 30 90 100 Dinuba 53 44 50 \/ 40 90 100 Visalia 54 46 51 \/ 50 90 90 Exeter 53 45 50 \/ 50 90 100 Tulare 54 45 51 \/ 50 90 90 Lindsay 53 45 50 \/ 50 90 100 Porterville 53 45 50 \/ 50 80 90 $$ CAZ313-160000- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 55 45 52 \/ 40 80 70 $$ CAZ314-160000- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 54 47 52 \/ 40 80 80 $$ CAZ315-160000- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 53 45 51 \/ 40 80 90 $$ CAZ316-160000- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 54 44 53 \/ 30 80 80 Lamont 54 45 53 \/ 30 80 80 Mettler 54 42 53 \/ 30 80 80 $$ CAZ317-160000- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 45 38 44 \/ 70 90 90 $$ CAZ318-160000- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows 27 to 33. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 27 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 48 33 48 \/ 60 100 90 Bass Lake 42 32 42 \/ 60 100 100 $$ CAZ319-160000- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 51 45 49 \/ 50 100 90 Three Rivers 51 39 50 \/ 60 90 100 Springville 47 38 46 \/ 60 90 100 Tule River Reservation 50 43 50 \/ 60 90 90 $$ CAZ320-160000- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of rain and snow early in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3300 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 41 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 39 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 52. Lows 27 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 46 39 45 \/ 50 100 90 $$ CAZ321-160000- South End Sierra Foothills- 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ CAZ322-160000- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible snow and thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperature around 40. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Highs 40 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 41 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 39 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 29 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 37 29 38 \/ 70 90 100 $$ CAZ323-160000- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Areas of freezing fog late in the afternoon. Chance of snow early in the morning, then slight chance of snow late in the morning. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the evening, then widespread dense freezing fog and dense fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 16 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Widespread dense freezing fog and dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 17 inches. Highs 21 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 7 to 19. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 36. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 20 to 34. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 19. Highs 22 to 36. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 24. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 29 to 41. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 28 8 30 \/ 60 90 90 Wawona 39 29 40 \/ 60 100 100 Hetch Hetchy 42 33 42 \/ 70 90 90 $$ CAZ324-160000- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then slight chance of snow late in the morning. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 4200 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely and rain in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 4400 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows 22 to 28. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 41. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 26. Highs 39 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 42 30 42 \/ 60 100 90 $$ CAZ325-160000- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of snow and rain early in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and rain. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Snow level 4600 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 22 to 30. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. Highs 37 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 32. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. $$ CAZ326-160000- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Chance of snow early in the morning. Slight chance of snow late in the morning. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 17 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 16 inches. Lows 10 to 22. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Widespread dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 17 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to 33 inches. Highs 19 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 5 to 17. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 13. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 35. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21. Highs 20 to 32. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 15. Highs 18 to 34. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 16. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 24 19 27 \/ 60 90 90 $$ CAZ327-160000- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Widespread dense freezing fog and areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 43 inches. Highs 23 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 8 to 18. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 18. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 24 to 34. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18. Highs 25 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 26 20 27 \/ 60 90 100 Shaver Lake 35 27 35 \/ 50 100 100 Lake Wishon 32 23 32 \/ 50 90 100 $$ CAZ328-160000- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of snow early in the morning. Slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs 13 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 22 inches. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Widespread dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 21 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 43 inches. Highs 16 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 1 to 13. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 26. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 9. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 31. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 29. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 12 above. Highs 14 to 28. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 12. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 22 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 41 27 42 \/ 60 90 90 $$ CAZ329-160000- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow showers, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level 4700 feet. Lows 20 to 32. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Widespread dense freezing fog and areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 43 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 16 to 28. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 43. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 31. Highs 28 to 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 42. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 29. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 33 24 33 \/ 60 90 100 $$ CAZ330-160000- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of snow early in the morning. Slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of dense freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Lows 8 to 26. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Widespread dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 44 inches. Highs 18 to 34. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 2 to 22. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 37. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 25. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 34. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 21. Highs 17 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 17. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 32 21 32 \/ 70 90 100 $$ CAZ331-160000- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of snow early in the morning. Slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 43 inches. Highs 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 25. Highs 30 to 38. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27. Highs 27 to 37. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 25. Highs 27 to 37. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 39 24 40 \/ 60 90 100 $$ CAZ332-160000- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of rain and snow early in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 31 29 33 \/ 70 80 90 Kernville 46 34 47 \/ 50 80 90 Lake Isabella 46 37 47 \/ 50 80 90 Weldon 45 37 46 \/ 50 80 90 $$ CAZ333-160000- Piute Walker Basin- 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and snow early in the morning. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 5200 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 3600 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 48. Lows 22 to 32. $$ CAZ334-160000- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and snow early in the morning. Chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 39 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 34. Highs 38 to 46. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 49. Lows 27 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 38 35 41 \/ 50 90 90 Tehachapi 40 34 42 \/ 40 80 90 Twin Oaks 42 38 45 \/ 40 80 90 $$ CAZ335-160000- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 48. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 50. Lows in the lower 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 48 39 50 \/ 30 90 80 $$ CAZ336-160000- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely and snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 41 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 51. Lows 26 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 39 33 41 \/ 40 90 90 Frazier Park 43 29 44 \/ 40 90 80 $$ CAZ337-160000- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 51 39 50 \/ 10 80 80 Ridgecrest 53 39 53 \/ 0 80 70 $$ CAZ338-160000- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs 42 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 40 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 51. Lows around 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 50 40 50 \/ 20 80 80 $$ CAZ339-160000- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1201 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 32. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 46 41 48 \/ 10 70 80 California City 50 40 51 \/ 20 80 80 Edwards AFB 51 41 52 \/ 20 80 70 Rosamond 52 40 52 \/ 20 80 80 $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather