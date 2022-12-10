CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-101200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Haze late in the night. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and patchy fog through the day. Highs 51 to 59. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Haze and patchy fog in the evening.

Rain showers. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to

51. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 60 47 51 / 40 100 100 80

CAZ301-101200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. A 50 percent chance of rain late in

the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 58 44 54 / 30 100 100 80

CAZ302-101200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. A 50 percent chance of rain late in

the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 55 43 54 / 40 100 100 90

Merced 45 57 45 54 / 30 100 100 90

Chowchilla 44 55 43 53 / 20 100 100 90

Madera 44 56 44 53 / 10 100 100 80

Firebaugh 42 58 42 55 / 20 100 100 80

Mendota 43 59 43 55 / 20 100 100 80

CAZ303-101200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. A 50 percent

chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 45 55 42 53 / 20 100 100 90

Le Grand 45 55 42 53 / 20 100 100 90

CAZ304-101200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 60 44 53 / 10 100 100 80

Avenal 46 60 49 54 / 10 100 100 80

CAZ305-101200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 62 46 56 / 10 100 100 80

Five Points 42 60 44 55 / 10 100 100 80

NAS Lemoore 40 61 45 56 / 10 100 100 80

Kettleman City 43 63 49 56 / 0 100 100 80

CAZ306-101200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 41 58 46 54 / 0 100 100 90

Kingsburg 40 58 45 54 / 0 100 100 90

Sanger 41 57 44 53 / 0 100 100 90

Kerman 42 58 43 54 / 10 100 100 80

Caruthers 40 60 44 54 / 10 100 100 80

CAZ307-101200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.

Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and patchy

fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 45 57 47 52 / 10 100 100 90

Fresno 44 57 47 53 / 10 100 100 90

CAZ308-101200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs 54 to

62. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Haze in the evening. Rain in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to

53. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 55 43 54 / 40 100 100 90

Merced 45 57 45 54 / 30 100 100 90

Chowchilla 44 55 43 53 / 20 100 100 90

Madera 44 56 44 53 / 10 100 100 80

CAZ309-101200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows 35 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 65 47 57 / 0 90 100 80

Buttonwillow 37 65 46 57 / 0 70 100 90

CAZ310-101200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Haze.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 63 47 57 / 0 90 100 90

Allensworth 37 64 47 57 / 0 80 100 90

Wasco 37 65 47 56 / 0 80 100 90

Delano 38 64 47 56 / 0 80 100 90

McFarland 38 64 47 55 / 0 80 100 90

Shafter 37 65 47 56 / 0 70 90 90

CAZ311-101200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 62 45 56 / 10 100 100 80

Hanford 40 61 47 56 / 0 100 100 90

Corcoran 39 63 47 56 / 0 90 100 90

CAZ312-101200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 58 44 53 / 0 100 100 90

Dinuba 40 58 44 52 / 0 100 100 90

Visalia 40 60 47 54 / 0 100 100 90

Exeter 40 60 46 53 / 0 90 100 90

Tulare 40 61 47 55 / 0 90 100 90

Lindsay 40 61 46 54 / 0 90 100 90

Porterville 41 62 47 54 / 0 80 100 90

CAZ313-101200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze late in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

66. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, haze. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Haze through the day. Highs 52 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 63 50 55 / 0 80 100 90

CAZ314-101200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 36 to 44. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows 34 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 42 65 50 55 / 0 70 90 90

CAZ315-101200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Haze

through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze

through the day. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 39 63 47 54 / 0 80 100 90

CAZ316-101200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze late in the evening. Lows 37 to

43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows 35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 40 65 47 55 / 0 60 90 90

Lamont 39 65 48 56 / 0 70 90 90

Mettler 40 65 47 55 / 0 70 90 90

CAZ317-101200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 47 38 43 / 20 100 100 90

CAZ318-101200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature around

40. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and patchy fog through the day. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Highs 41 to 49.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Haze and patchy fog.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 2800 feet. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to

33. Highs 36 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 31 51 31 47 / 10 100 100 100

Bass Lake 31 45 31 41 / 10 100 100 100

CAZ319-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze through the

night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 54 46 50 / 10 100 100 90

Three Rivers 40 58 41 52 / 0 90 100 100

Springville 37 55 39 46 / 0 90 100 90

Tule River Reservation 45 59 46 51 / 0 80 100 90

CAZ320-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Near

steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 31 to 41.

South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs

37 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain

showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 2700 feet. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

33 to 43. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 43 48 41 44 / 0 100 100 100

CAZ321-101200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Haze

through the day. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze through the night. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

CAZ322-101200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 46 to

54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 47. West winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and

chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

3100 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 34 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 48. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 30 44 31 40 / 0 80 100 90

CAZ323-101200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Patchy dense fog in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 34 inches. Highs 24 to 36. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Haze and patchy dense fog.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 38 inches.

Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

85 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Haze. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Haze after midnight. Near steady temperature around 15.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

15 to 29. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 19.

Highs 19 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 35.

Lows 9 to 23.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 37.

Lows 10 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

22 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 8 35 8 29 / 20 100 100 100

Wawona 29 43 28 39 / 10 100 100 100

Hetch Hetchy 34 46 33 40 / 20 100 100 100

CAZ324-101200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in

the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 5800 feet. Highs 37 to

45. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze

through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 23 inches. Lows 26 to 32. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Haze and patchy fog. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Haze. Lows 20 to 28. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

30 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to

27. Highs 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44.

Lows 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

Lows 25 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 29 47 28 42 / 20 100 100 100

CAZ325-101200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to

46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 33 to

41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze through the

night. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

30 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 41. Lows

21 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45.

Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

Lows 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ326-101200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, snow. Haze and patchy dense fog in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to

35 inches. Highs 23 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Patchy dense fog in the

evening. Haze through the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 42 inches. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 90 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Haze. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 13.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 27.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 17.

Highs 16 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 20 to 34.

Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 22 to 36.

Lows 10 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

20 to 34. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 20 32 21 26 / 10 100 100 100

CAZ327-101200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, snow. Haze and patchy dense fog in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

33 inches. Highs 26 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Haze and patchy dense fog.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 49 inches.

Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 21 to 31. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 15.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 27.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 17.

Highs 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34.

Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.

Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 35. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 23 31 21 26 / 0 100 100 100

Shaver Lake 28 37 27 33 / 0 100 100 100

Lake Wishon 24 37 24 33 / 0 100 100 100

CAZ328-101200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 16.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

33 inches. Highs 20 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 90 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Haze through the

night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to

54 inches. Lows 8 to 20. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 90 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers

in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

14 to 28. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 8. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

8 to 22.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below

to 13 above zero. Highs 11 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 16 to 30.

Lows 6 to 18.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 32.

Lows 6 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 28 48 29 44 / 0 90 90 90

CAZ329-101200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level 5600 feet. Highs 32 to

44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Haze and

patchy fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 42 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Lows 21 to

33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing

to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers and

rain showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 27 to

39. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

22 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 24 to 36. Lows

13 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 41.

Lows 17 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 43.

Lows 19 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 42. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 29 37 27 33 / 0 100 100 100

CAZ330-101200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 27 inches. Highs 21 to 39. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow and rain in the evening,

then snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Haze and

patchy dense fog through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 51 inches. Snow level 6900 feet.

Lows 9 to 27. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

90 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 17 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 13. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 28.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 below

to 21 above zero. Highs 13 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 17 to 35.

Lows 7 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 37.

Lows 7 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 38 21 34 / 0 90 100 90

CAZ331-101200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to

70 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level

5900 feet. Highs 32 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

showers and rain showers after midnight. Haze and patchy dense

fog through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 70 mph increasing to 80 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 27 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 33.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 35. Lows

10 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.

Lows 14 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39.

Lows 16 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 39. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 21 48 24 43 / 0 70 90 90

CAZ332-101200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51. Lows

30 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 41 31 35 / 0 70 90 90

Kernville 34 57 38 50 / 0 60 90 90

Lake Isabella 35 58 39 51 / 0 60 90 90

Weldon 36 58 40 50 / 0 50 90 90

CAZ333-101200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Haze through the night. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations.

Snow level 5200 feet. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 25 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 45. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CAZ334-101200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Haze and patchy dense fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 47. Lows

30 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 50 39 42 / 0 60 90 90

Tehachapi 30 53 40 46 / 0 50 90 90

Twin Oaks 37 55 42 47 / 0 50 90 90

CAZ335-101200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Haze through the

night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

snow in the afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs

43 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 45. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 48. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 40 60 45 51 / 0 70 90 90

CAZ336-101200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Haze and patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Haze through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 70 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

5100 feet. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 46 37 42 / 0 80 100 90

Frazier Park 27 50 33 45 / 0 80 90 90

CAZ337-101200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Not as cool. Chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 57.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 60 47 54 / 0 40 90 90

Ridgecrest 29 60 46 56 / 0 30 90 90

CAZ338-101200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Patchy dense fog in the evening, then haze

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 44 to 52. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 34 55 47 52 / 0 40 90 90

CAZ339-101200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Haze after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

31. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows 28 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 53 47 51 / 0 30 90 90

California City 30 57 46 54 / 0 30 90 90

Edwards AFB 29 57 45 54 / 0 40 90 90

Rosamond 31 56 45 54 / 0 50 90 90

