CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-231100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

88 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 96 67 95 /

$$

CAZ301-231100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 99 65 98 /

$$

CAZ302-231100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 96 62 97 /

Merced 62 100 64 101 /

Chowchilla 60 99 62 101 /

Madera 62 100 63 101 /

Firebaugh 61 97 63 99 /

Mendota 62 99 65 101 /

$$

CAZ303-231100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 62 99 65 101 /

Le Grand 62 99 64 101 /

$$

CAZ304-231100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 69 102 70 101 /

Avenal 72 101 73 101 /

$$

CAZ305-231100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 102 69 103 /

Five Points 65 102 67 104 /

NAS Lemoore 65 101 67 103 /

Kettleman City 71 102 73 103 /

$$

CAZ306-231100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 67 101 69 103 /

Kingsburg 65 102 66 103 /

Sanger 67 102 68 103 /

Kerman 62 99 63 101 /

Caruthers 64 101 65 103 /

$$

CAZ307-231100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 70 102 72 103 /

Fresno 70 102 71 103 /

$$

CAZ308-231100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 101. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 96 62 97 /

Merced 62 100 64 101 /

Chowchilla 60 99 62 101 /

Madera 62 100 63 101 /

$$

CAZ309-231100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 102 69 103 /

Buttonwillow 69 102 70 103 /

$$

CAZ310-231100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 100 67 102 /

Allensworth 68 101 68 103 /

Wasco 68 100 68 103 /

Delano 69 100 70 103 /

McFarland 68 101 69 103 /

Shafter 68 101 70 103 /

$$

CAZ311-231100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 101 67 103 /

Hanford 65 102 65 104 /

Corcoran 67 101 67 103 /

$$

CAZ312-231100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 65 101 67 103 /

Dinuba 65 101 67 103 /

Visalia 65 100 65 101 /

Exeter 67 100 68 103 /

Tulare 67 100 67 102 /

Lindsay 67 100 68 102 /

Porterville 70 100 72 102 /

$$

CAZ313-231100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 100 78 103 /

$$

CAZ314-231100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 73 101 75 103 /

$$

CAZ315-231100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 69 100 70 102 /

$$

CAZ316-231100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 72 102 75 104 /

Lamont 71 102 73 104 /

Mettler 73 99 75 101 /

$$

CAZ317-231100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 95 72 96 /

$$

CAZ318-231100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 61 98 63 99 /

Bass Lake 62 93 63 95 /

$$

CAZ319-231100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 100 72 102 /

Three Rivers 72 102 74 104 /

Springville 69 96 72 97 /

Tule River Reservation 76 99 79 101 /

$$

CAZ320-231100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 75 95 77 97 /

$$

CAZ321-231100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ322-231100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 89 64 89 /

$$

CAZ323-231100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 61. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 60. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 65 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

56. Highs 63 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 43 78 42 76 / 10

Wawona 61 93 61 93 /

Hetch Hetchy 67 96 67 96 /

$$

CAZ324-231100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 101 58 100 /

$$

CAZ325-231100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 91.

Lows 58 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

$$

CAZ326-231100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 79.

Lows 43 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 55 79 55 77 / 10

$$

CAZ327-231100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78.

Lows 45 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 57 77 57 77 /

Shaver Lake 58 83 60 83 /

Lake Wishon 60 84 60 82 / 10

$$

CAZ328-231100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 74. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 73. Lows

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 96 65 94 / 10

$$

CAZ329-231100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 89. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 87.

Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 62 81 62 81 /

$$

CAZ330-231100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 82. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 64. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 62. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 79. Lows

40 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 81 55 80 / 10

$$

CAZ331-231100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 49 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 56 94 57 94 / 10

$$

CAZ332-231100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs 89 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 84 67 85 /

Kernville 68 103 70 102 /

Lake Isabella 72 103 75 102 /

Weldon 70 103 72 102 / 10

$$

CAZ333-231100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 71. Highs

79 to 92.

$$

CAZ334-231100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 88 68 89 /

Tehachapi 63 92 64 93 /

Twin Oaks 69 95 72 94 /

$$

CAZ335-231100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 73 97 76 98 /

$$

CAZ336-231100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 95. Lows 57 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 86 66 85 /

Frazier Park 56 91 59 90 /

$$

CAZ337-231100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 108 78 106 / 10

Ridgecrest 75 109 75 106 / 10

$$

CAZ338-231100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 74 105 75 102 / 10

$$

CAZ339-231100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 102 75 99 / 10

California City 70 106 72 103 / 10

Edwards AFB 69 107 70 103 / 10

Rosamond 70 107 72 103 /

$$

