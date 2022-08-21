CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 92 66 97 /

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 96 64 99 /

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 97 61 96 /

Merced 65 100 63 99 /

Chowchilla 63 99 61 98 /

Madera 65 100 62 99 /

Firebaugh 63 98 62 97 /

Mendota 65 100 63 99 /

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 66 100 64 98 /

Le Grand 65 100 63 99 /

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 100 69 102 /

Avenal 72 100 71 101 /

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 102 67 102 /

Five Points 68 103 66 101 /

NAS Lemoore 67 101 66 100 /

Kettleman City 71 103 71 102 /

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 69 103 68 101 /

Kingsburg 66 103 65 101 /

Sanger 68 103 66 101 /

Kerman 64 100 62 99 /

Caruthers 66 102 64 100 /

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 71 103 70 101 /

Fresno 71 103 70 101 /

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 97 61 96 /

Merced 65 100 63 99 /

Chowchilla 63 99 61 98 /

Madera 65 100 62 99 /

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 102 67 101 /

Buttonwillow 69 103 69 101 /

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 101 66 100 /

Allensworth 68 102 66 101 /

Wasco 68 101 66 99 /

Delano 71 101 68 99 /

McFarland 71 102 68 100 /

Shafter 71 102 68 100 /

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 68 102 66 101 /

Hanford 66 104 66 102 /

Corcoran 67 102 66 101 /

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 68 102 66 100 /

Dinuba 68 102 65 100 /

Visalia 66 101 64 99 /

Exeter 71 101 66 99 /

Tulare 69 101 66 99 /

Lindsay 71 101 66 99 /

Porterville 74 101 70 99 /

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 103 75 99 /

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows 70 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Highs

around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 77 102 74 99 /

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 71 101 68 99 /

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 74 104 72 100 /

Lamont 74 104 72 100 /

Mettler 75 101 73 98 /

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

68 to 74. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 94 70 93 /

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

Highs 86 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 63 98 62 98 /

Bass Lake 63 93 62 92 /

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 101 70 100 /

Three Rivers 74 102 72 101 / 10

Springville 71 96 69 94 /

Tule River Reservation 78 100 76 98 /

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 78.

Highs 83 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 76 96 74 95 /

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east with

gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 95. Lows

66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 87 61 87 / 10

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 82. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 60.

Highs 63 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 43 77 42 77 / 10

Wawona 61 92 60 92 /

Hetch Hetchy 68 95 66 95 /

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 83 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 100 58 100 /

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 93. Lows

62 to 71.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

59. Highs 63 to 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 78. Lows

45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 55 78 54 78 / 10 10

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 80.

Lows 48 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 57 75 56 76 / 10

Shaver Lake 59 82 59 81 / 10

Lake Wishon 60 81 59 81 / 10

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 74. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 75.

Lows 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 72.

Lows 42 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 72. Lows

41 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 93 64 94 / 10 10

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 88. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 88. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 89.

Lows 56 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 86. Lows

55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 62 79 61 79 / 10

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 81.

Lows 42 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 78. Lows

41 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 79 54 79 / 10 10

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 89. Lows

51 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 56 91 55 91 /

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 92 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 82 64 81 /

Kernville 69 100 68 99 /

Lake Isabella 73 100 72 98 /

Weldon 71 100 70 100 /

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 64 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 94.

Lows 61 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 60 to 70.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 65 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 87 65 85 /

Tehachapi 64 91 62 88 /

Twin Oaks 71 93 69 91 /

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 95. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 77 98 74 95 /

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 97. Lows 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 84 64 83 /

Frazier Park 58 88 56 88 /

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 98 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 106 77 106 /

Ridgecrest 74 106 74 106 /

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

76. Highs 89 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 74 101 74 102 /

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 99 73 99 /

California City 71 103 71 104 /

Edwards AFB 70 102 69 104 /

Rosamond 70 102 70 104 /

