CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

88 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 100 70 100 /

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 103 68 102 /

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 100 66 100 /

Merced 104 67 103 /

Chowchilla 102 65 101 /

Madera 102 66 102 /

Firebaugh 101 66 101 /

Mendota 102 68 102 /

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 102 68 102 /

Le Grand 102 67 102 /

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 105 74 105 /

Avenal 105 76 103 /

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 105 71 104 /

Five Points 105 69 104 /

NAS Lemoore 104 69 103 /

Kettleman City 106 75 105 /

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 105 72 103 /

Kingsburg 105 69 103 /

Sanger 105 70 103 /

Kerman 102 66 101 /

Caruthers 104 69 103 /

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 105 73 104 /

Fresno 105 73 104 /

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 91 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Merced 104 67 103 /

Chowchilla 102 65 101 /

Madera 102 66 102 /

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 105 72 103 /

Buttonwillow 105 73 103 /

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 103 70 102 /

Allensworth 105 71 103 /

Wasco 104 71 102 /

Delano 103 72 102 /

McFarland 104 71 103 /

Shafter 104 72 103 /

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 105 70 103 /

Hanford 106 69 105 /

Corcoran 105 70 103 /

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 104 69 103 /

Dinuba 104 69 103 /

Visalia 102 67 101 /

Exeter 103 70 102 / 10

Tulare 103 71 102 /

Lindsay 103 70 102 / 10

Porterville 102 73 101 /

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 103 78 102 /

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 103 77 102 /

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 102 72 101 /

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 104 75 103 /

Lamont 105 74 103 /

Mettler 101 76 100 /

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 97 72 96 /

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 100 62 99 / 10

Bass Lake 93 63 93 / 10

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 104 72 103 /

Three Rivers 103 74 102 / 10

Springville 97 72 95 /

Tule River Reservation 100 77 99 /

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

86 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 97 76 96 / 10

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 94 to 99.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 86 62 86 / 10 10

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 65 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Highs

66 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 73 41 74 / 10 10 20

Wawona 92 61 92 / 10 10

Hetch Hetchy 94 66 94 / 10 10

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 83 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 99 57 99 / 10 10

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 78. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 80. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

Highs 64 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 75 53 76 / 10 10 20

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 76 56 75 / 10 10

Shaver Lake 83 59 82 / 10 10

Lake Wishon 81 59 80 / 10 10

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 72. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 73. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 55.

Highs 57 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 92 62 92 / 10 10 20

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 88. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 87. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 88. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68.

Highs 70 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 80 61 79 / 10 10

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 58 to 80. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 62. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 80. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 62.

Highs 59 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 79 54 78 / 10 10 10

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 92 57 92 / 10 10

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 66 82 / 10

Kernville 100 69 100 / 10

Lake Isabella 100 74 99 / 10

Weldon 100 72 100 / 10

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

80 to 94.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 72. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 87 66 86 /

Tehachapi 90 65 90 /

Twin Oaks 93 71 92 /

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

81 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 99 76 97 /

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

79 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 84 64 83 /

Frazier Park 89 59 89 /

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 79 104 / 10

Ridgecrest 105 77 105 / 10

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

88 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 102 77 101 /

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 98 77 98 / 10

California City 104 73 103 /

Edwards AFB 104 72 103 /

Rosamond 105 73 104 /

